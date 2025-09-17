Propanc Biopharma Inc’s (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Quiet Period To Expire on September 24th

Propanc Biopharma’s (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, September 24th. Propanc Biopharma had issued 1,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 15th. The total size of the offering was $4,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Propanc Biopharma’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Propanc Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of PPCB stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Propanc Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $145.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Propanc Biopharma
