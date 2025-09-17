Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Shares Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 11,280.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,923,000 after purchasing an additional 860,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,206,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,777,000 after purchasing an additional 678,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,410,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,230,000 after purchasing an additional 352,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%.Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

