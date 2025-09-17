Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given New $312.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $309.00 to $312.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s previous close.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.21.

Shares of PSA opened at $284.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.16 and a 200-day moving average of $293.22. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.60 and a 1 year high of $369.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 95 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

