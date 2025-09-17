Public Storage $PSA Shares Bought by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA opened at $284.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.16 and a 200-day moving average of $293.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.86. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.60 and a 1-year high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on PSA

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.