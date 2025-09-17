Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.75.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KWR. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Houghton and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quaker Houghton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th.
Quaker Houghton stock opened at $140.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -326.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. Quaker Houghton has a 12-month low of $95.91 and a 12-month high of $180.96.
Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $483.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.57 million. Quaker Houghton had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.508 per share. This is a positive change from Quaker Houghton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Quaker Houghton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -451.16%.
Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.
