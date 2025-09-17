Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $97.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.38. Rambus has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $100.73.

In related news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $832,085.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,231. This represents a 12.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $642,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,459.12. This trade represents a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,852. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Rambus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Rambus by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

