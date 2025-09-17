Raymond James Financial Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR)

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $29.00. Raymond James Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.87% from the stock’s previous close.

INR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08.

In related news, insider Zack David Arnold purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $76,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,340. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Gray purchased 20,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,465.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 33,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,867.50. This trade represents a 156.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 55,500 shares of company stock worth $765,958 in the last three months.

