Raymond James Financial Upgrades Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) to Strong-Buy

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00. Raymond James Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.24% from the stock’s current price.

COLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $25.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $511.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

