Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Financial Analyst Says

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.89.
Read Our Latest Research Report on REAL
Real Matters Stock Down 2.7%
About Real Matters
Real Matters Inc is a Canadian network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. The company’s platform combines proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field agents. Its operating segment includes U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Real Matters
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.