Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Financial Analyst Says

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.89.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on REAL

Real Matters Stock Down 2.7%

About Real Matters

REAL opened at C$7.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.68. Real Matters has a one year low of C$5.01 and a one year high of C$9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$527.93 million, a P/E ratio of -119.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.25.

(Get Free Report)

Real Matters Inc is a Canadian network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. The company’s platform combines proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field agents. Its operating segment includes U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.