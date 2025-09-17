Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $300.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Reddit traded as high as $267.80 and last traded at $266.38, with a volume of 1799752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.64.

RDDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Reddit from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Reddit from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $4,021,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 494,104 shares in the company, valued at $110,387,774.64. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.94, for a total transaction of $6,130,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 222,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,721,593.96. This trade represents a 11.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 342,126 shares of company stock worth $68,827,399 in the last three months. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reddit during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Reddit during the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Reddit during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Munro Partners bought a new position in Reddit during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. Finally, Nautilus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reddit by 30.7% during the second quarter. Nautilus Advisors LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.11.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

