Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $180.00 target price on Regal Rexnord and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.67.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX stock opened at $141.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $185.28. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.23.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.06. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.28%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 85.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 135.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 106.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 54.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

