Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Medpace stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Medpace Stock Down 1.1%

MEDP opened at $490.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.59. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $501.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 67.66%. The business had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $313.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $342.00 to $474.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $422.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.23, for a total value of $5,450,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,380. This trade represents a 66.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cornelius P. Mccarthy III sold 1,662 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.04, for a total transaction of $772,896.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,012.88. The trade was a 14.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,266 shares of company stock valued at $74,111,427. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

