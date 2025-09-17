Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Novanta stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Novanta Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $114.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.76 and a fifty-two week high of $184.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Novanta had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.41%.The firm had revenue of $241.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Novanta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.360 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOVT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Institutional Trading of Novanta

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Novanta by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Novanta by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Novanta by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Novanta by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Novanta by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

