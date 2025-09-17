Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CNH Industrial stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNH opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%.CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNH. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNH. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 923.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 697.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

