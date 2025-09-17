Rep. Robert B. Aderholt Sells Off Shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

Representative Robert B. Aderholt (R-Alabama) recently sold shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK). In a filing disclosed on September 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in GSK stock on July 28th.

GSK Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $43.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 10.81%.GSK’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS. Analysts predict that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.4206 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,407 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 6.5% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,659 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 22,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Aderholt

Robert Aderholt (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Alabama’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 1997. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Aderholt (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Alabama’s 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Below is an abbreviated outline of Aderholt’s academic, professional, and political career:

1997-Present: U.S. Representative from Alabama’s 4th Congressional District

1995-1996: Staff for Governor Fob James of Alabama

1992-1995: Practiced law in Haleyville

1990: Graduated from Samford University with J.D.

1987: Graduated from Birmingham Southern College with B.A.

Prior to holding federal office, Aderholt was an aide to former Gov. Fob James (R) and served as a municipal judge in Haleyville, Alabama.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

