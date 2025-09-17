Reviewing Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) and SuperGroup (OTCMKTS:SEPGY)

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) and SuperGroup (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Foot Locker and SuperGroup, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foot Locker 2 12 2 0 2.00 SuperGroup 0 0 0 0 0.00

Foot Locker presently has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential downside of 11.20%. Given Foot Locker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Foot Locker is more favorable than SuperGroup.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foot Locker -4.90% 2.92% 1.20% SuperGroup N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Foot Locker and SuperGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Foot Locker and SuperGroup”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foot Locker $7.99 billion 0.29 $12.00 million ($4.03) -5.96 SuperGroup $655.98 million 0.01 -$177.94 million N/A N/A

Foot Locker has higher revenue and earnings than SuperGroup.

Summary

Foot Locker beats SuperGroup on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company also provides its products under the WSS brand, an athletic-inspired retailer; and atmos brand, a digitally led culturally connected brand featuring sneakers and apparel. It offers its products through physical stores, various e-commerce sites, and mobile apps. The company was formerly known as Venator Group, Inc. and changed its name to Foot Locker, Inc. in November 2001. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SuperGroup

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores. It operates 213 owned, and 410 franchised and licensed stores; and 18 international websites. The company was formerly known as SuperGroup Plc and changed its name to Superdry plc in January 2018. Superdry plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

