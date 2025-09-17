Reviewing Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) & Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) and Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Rocket Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -2.60% -1.26% -1.04% Rocket Companies -0.01% 3.18% 1.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zillow Group and Rocket Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 1 11 13 0 2.48 Rocket Companies 1 9 2 1 2.23

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zillow Group currently has a consensus target price of $85.52, indicating a potential upside of 0.50%. Rocket Companies has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 20.56%. Given Zillow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Rocket Companies.

20.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Rocket Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 92.6% of Rocket Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Zillow Group has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Companies has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and Rocket Companies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $2.24 billion 9.22 -$112.00 million ($0.26) -327.31 Rocket Companies $5.10 billion 8.57 $29.37 million ($0.05) -415.40

Rocket Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Zillow Group. Rocket Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zillow Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rocket Companies beats Zillow Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business. It also offers Core Digital Media, a online marketing platform in the mortgage and personal financial product sectors; Rocket Money, a personal finance app that helps clients manage every aspect of their financial lives; Lendesk, a software services company that provides a point of sale system for mortgage professionals and a loan origination system for private lenders; Rock Connections, a sales and support platform specializing in contact center services; and Rocket Innovation Studio that recruits and mentors top technology talent. In addition, the company originates, closes, sells, and services agency-conforming loans. Rocket Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company operates as a subsidiary of Rock Holdings Inc.

