Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth $58,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth $127,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 5,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $210,410.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 113,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,823.38. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,149,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 289,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,361.58. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,236 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RVMD. Truist Financial began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Lifesci Capital began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 11.79 and a quick ratio of 11.79. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.37). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.