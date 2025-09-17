Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 27,520 Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF $CNYA

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,520 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 63,275 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

BATS:CNYA opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $241.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.33. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

