Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $198.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.61. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $202.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research raised Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

