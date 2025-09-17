Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,313 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. $BATRK

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 56.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 44.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves in the first quarter worth $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 335.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves in the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atlanta Braves

In other Atlanta Braves news, EVP Derek Gordon Schiller sold 30,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,660,601.50. The trade was a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.63 and a beta of 0.67. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $47.18.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BATRK. Wall Street Zen raised Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised Atlanta Braves to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Atlanta Braves from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.