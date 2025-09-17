RLJ Lodging Trust $RLJ Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 402.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,138.4% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

RLJ opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 4.23%.The business had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. RLJ Lodging Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.580 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.71%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

