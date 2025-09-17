Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $45.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.8333.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Robert Half from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Robert Half by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Robert Half by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 540.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96. Robert Half has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 134.86%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

