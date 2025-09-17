Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Holdings Lifted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total value of $8,543,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,366,453.49. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total value of $1,068,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. The trade was a 24.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,922 shares of company stock worth $11,191,812 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up previously from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.16.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of ROK opened at $341.98 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $360.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

