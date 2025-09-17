Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) and Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) Financial Analysis

Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) and Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Rohm has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Labs has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.7% of Nano Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rohm 0 2 0 0 2.00 Nano Labs 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rohm -11.07% -2.52% -1.57% Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rohm $2.95 billion 2.00 -$330.42 million ($0.85) -17.16 Nano Labs $5.65 million 26.18 -$15.75 million N/A N/A

Nano Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rohm.

Summary

Nano Labs beats Rohm on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rohm

ROHM Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers. The company also offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, bipolar transistors, and diodes; power devices, including power transistors and diodes, SiC power devices, IGBT, and IPM; modules, including optical modules, wireless communication modules, wireless charger modules, and print heads; and opto devices comprising LEDs, LED displays, laser diodes, and optical sensors, as well as foundry services, including thin-film piezoelectric MEMS, wafers, and WL-CSP. Its products are used in industry, automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunications applications. The company was incorporated in 1940 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Nano Labs

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

