Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of IonQ from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

IonQ Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $62.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 2.54. IonQ has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 885.21% and a negative return on equity of 67.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IonQ will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In other IonQ news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 64,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $2,700,651.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 473,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,793,489.64. This represents a 12.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 8,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $443,211.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,266.72. The trade was a 18.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,848,358 shares of company stock valued at $75,433,239 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IonQ by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,767,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IonQ by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,338,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,422,000 after purchasing an additional 705,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in IonQ by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,255,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,837,000 after purchasing an additional 688,663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IonQ by 648.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

