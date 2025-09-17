Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Friday, August 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 2.8%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $16.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 61,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 33,182 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $505,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 32,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

See Also

