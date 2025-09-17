Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Stock Price

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $1.50 to $1.30 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 144.41% from the company’s current price. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LiveOne’s FY2028 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LiveOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.40.

Shares of LVO stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. LiveOne has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveOne will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of LiveOne by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of LiveOne by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

