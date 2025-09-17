Rothschild & Co Redburn Initiates Coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

Research analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $311.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.56.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $258.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $187.43 and a twelve month high of $352.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.84.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.11 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 16.48%.West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $1,610,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

