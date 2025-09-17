Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Purchases 90 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.4% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.57, for a total value of $13,242,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,023,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,717,165,734.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock valued at $665,001,763 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.11 and its 200 day moving average is $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

