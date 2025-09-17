RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Trading Up 0% – What’s Next?

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.84 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.15). 508,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 136,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.15).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market cap of £6.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.21.

The RUA Life Sciences group was created in April 2020 when AorTech International plc acquired RUA Medical Devices Ltd to create a fully formed medical device business. RUA Life Sciences is the holding company of the group trading through four businesses all exploiting the group’s polymer technology. Our vision is to improve the lives of millions of patients by improving and enabling medical devices with Elast-EonTM, the worlds leading long term implantable polyurethane.

