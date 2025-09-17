S. R. Schill & Associates Buys New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 918 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Amazon.com accounts for 0.1% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,076,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,297,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,037,963,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.1%

AMZN opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

