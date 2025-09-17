S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Down 12.8% on Analyst Downgrade

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) was down 12.8% on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 32 to GBX 26. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. S4 Capital traded as low as GBX 19.32 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.76 ($0.27). Approximately 17,493,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 649% from the average daily volume of 2,334,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.65 ($0.31).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SFOR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 32.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SFOR

S4 Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £115.34 million, a PE ratio of -39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.25.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current year.

S4 Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.