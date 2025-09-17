S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Down 14.4% After Analyst Downgrade

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 32 to GBX 26. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. S4 Capital traded as low as GBX 17.82 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.38 ($0.26). Approximately 29,102,344 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,113% from the average daily volume of 2,400,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.65 ($0.31).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 32.

The company has a market capitalization of £115.34 million, a P/E ratio of -39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.25.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current year.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

