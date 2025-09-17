S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Down 14.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.4% during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 32 to GBX 26. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. S4 Capital traded as low as GBX 17.82 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.38 ($0.26). Approximately 29,102,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,113% from the average daily volume of 2,400,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.65 ($0.31).

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 32.

The company has a market cap of £115.34 million, a PE ratio of -39.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.25.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

