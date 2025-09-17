S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading Down 14.4% on Analyst Downgrade

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.4% on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 32 to GBX 26. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. S4 Capital traded as low as GBX 17.82 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.38 ($0.26). Approximately 29,102,344 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,113% from the average daily volume of 2,400,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.65 ($0.31).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SFOR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S4 Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 32.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.25. The company has a market cap of £115.34 million, a P/E ratio of -39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

