S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Shares Down 13.8% – Should You Sell?

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) traded down 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. 87,492 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 692% from the average session volume of 11,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

S4 Capital Trading Down 13.8%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital advertising and marketing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

