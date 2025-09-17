Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT) vs. High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Head to Head Survey

Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Safety Shot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of High Tide shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of Safety Shot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of High Tide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Safety Shot alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Safety Shot has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, High Tide has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Shot $700,000.00 70.36 -$49.41 million N/A N/A High Tide $381.22 million 0.85 -$3.19 million ($0.08) -46.38

This table compares Safety Shot and High Tide”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

High Tide has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Shot.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Safety Shot and High Tide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Shot 0 0 0 0 0.00 High Tide 0 0 2 1 3.33

High Tide has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 28.03%. Given High Tide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe High Tide is more favorable than Safety Shot.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Shot and High Tide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Shot N/A -517.46% -208.23% High Tide -1.66% -6.52% -3.95%

Summary

High Tide beats Safety Shot on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safety Shot

(Get Free Report)

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women’s sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen. The company sells its products through distributors, retailers, and e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, Inc. and changed its name to Safety Shot, Inc. in September 2023. Safety Shot, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

About High Tide

(Get Free Report)

High Tide Inc. engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories. Further, it sells its products through online sales via e-commerce platform. The company offers its products under the Daily High Club, DankStop, FABCBD, GC, Nuleaf, Smoke Cartel, and Blessed CBD brands. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Shot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Shot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.