Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Downgraded to Tender Rating by CIBC

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$16.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.50. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSL. Stifel Canada cut Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Securities cut Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.75.

TSE SSL opened at C$16.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.58, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.47 and a twelve month high of C$16.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.45.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd provides financing to companies engaged in gold mining through gold stream and royalty. Geographically, the company has operational footprints in North America, South & Central America, Africa, and Asia & Australia. The firm’s royalties include Hod Maden, Santa Elena, Chapada, and Cerro Moro.

