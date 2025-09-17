Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Downgraded to Tender Rating by CIBC

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2025

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSLGet Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$16.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.50. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSL. Stifel Canada cut Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Securities cut Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on SSL

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

TSE SSL opened at C$16.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.58, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.47 and a twelve month high of C$16.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.45.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd provides financing to companies engaged in gold mining through gold stream and royalty. Geographically, the company has operational footprints in North America, South & Central America, Africa, and Asia & Australia. The firm’s royalties include Hod Maden, Santa Elena, Chapada, and Cerro Moro.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.