Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Sandvik has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ebang International has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sandvik and Ebang International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandvik 1 1 2 1 2.60 Ebang International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandvik $11.62 billion 2.97 $1.16 billion $1.12 24.54 Ebang International $5.87 million N/A -$20.25 million N/A N/A

This table compares Sandvik and Ebang International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sandvik has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Sandvik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Ebang International shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Ebang International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sandvik and Ebang International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandvik 11.89% 16.54% 8.51% Ebang International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sandvik beats Ebang International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandvik

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms. It also provides metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, and digital solutions and software; metal powder for additive manufacturing, and components made from controlled expansion alloys; and tungsten powders, as well as recycling services of secondary tungsten raw materials. The company serves aerospace, automotive, energy, general engineering, infrastructure, and mining industries. Sandvik AB (publ) was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, Fiber to the Room products, passive optical network converged gateways, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also operates a cross-border payment and foreign exchange platform. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

