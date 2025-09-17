Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sanofi stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

SNY stock opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.73 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

