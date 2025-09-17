Sanofi $SNY Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 124.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 130.5% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 68.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 66.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.73 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.03. The company has a market capitalization of $115.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sanofi

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.