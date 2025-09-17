Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Bank of America

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s previous close.

STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.58.

NASDAQ STX opened at $211.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.24. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $215.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $3,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 478,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,632,720. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $376,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,976. This represents a 87.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,558 shares of company stock valued at $12,209,971. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 278,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

