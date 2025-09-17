SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Trading Up 6.1% – Still a Buy?

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43. 711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGBAF. New Street Research raised shares of SES to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.33.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $532.14 million for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ses S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

