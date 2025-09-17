Short Interest in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX) Increases By 42.1%

Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the August 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital upped their target price on shares of Abivax from $45.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partners set a $74.00 target price on shares of Abivax and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Abivax in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Abivax from $33.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abivax from $71.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

Abivax Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABVX opened at $82.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. Abivax has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $92.91.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abivax will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abivax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABVX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abivax in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Abivax by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Abivax by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abivax by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 931,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Abivax in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

About Abivax

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

Further Reading

