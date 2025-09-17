Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Drops By 30.3%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,500 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNCN opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $26.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.6191 dividend. This is a boost from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

