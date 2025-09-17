Short Interest in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Increases By 28.9%

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 121,200 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 94,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Airgain by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 26,573 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Airgain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Airgain by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 677,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Airgain by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 157,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in Airgain during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Airgain Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.80. Airgain has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

