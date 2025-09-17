Short Interest in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Increases By 37.3%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 22,430,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the August 15th total of 16,340,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $173.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.77. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Wall Street Zen cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Daiwa America cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% during the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.