Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Decreases By 41.4%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the August 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ FCNCO opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.