Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Decreases By 41.4%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the August 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCO opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

