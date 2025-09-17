Short Interest in Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNAM) Increases By 77.4%

Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 92,600 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the August 15th total of 52,200 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of VNAM stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.57. Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $23.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF by 7,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF (VNAM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Vietnam IMI Select 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a broad index of large- to small-cap equities from Vietnam, selected and weighted by their free-float market capitalization. VNAM was launched on Dec 7, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

